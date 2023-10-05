Musk’s X strips headlines from news links, further straining ties with media groups

SAN FRANCISCO – Mr Elon Musk’s social media platform X has stripped headlines from news articles shared by users, in a move likely to further worsen relations with media groups.

Mr Musk has long railed against “legacy media” and claims X, formerly Twitter, is a better source of information.

But he said the latest change was for “aesthetic” reasons – news and other links now appear only as pictures with no accompanying text.

Mr Musk took over Twitter in 2022 in a US$44 billion (S$60.47 billion) deal and has since renamed it X, sacked thousands of staff and drawn criticism for allowing banned conspiracy theorists and extremists back on the platform, sending advertisers fleeing.

He has also banned – and reinstated – various journalists with mainstream outlets, including the Washington Post and CNN, as well as appearing to delay posts from accounts like the New York Times.

Some media groups have stopped posting on X altogether.

Agence France-Presse and other French news outlets launched a legal case in early August accusing X of copyright breaches.

“I almost never read legacy news anymore,” Mr Musk posted on Tuesday.

“What’s the point of reading 1,000 words about something that was already posted on X several days ago?” he said.

When the changes to links were first mooted in August, he posted: “This is coming from me directly. Will greatly improve the aesthetics.”

The most recent changes appear to have been introduced gradually this week.

Instead of seeing a headline along with a picture, users now see only a picture with a small watermark.