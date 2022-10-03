Musk plans to sell millions of Tesla humanoid robots

SAN FRANCISCO - Tesla chief executive officer Elon Musk showed off a prototype of his company's humanoid robot "Optimus", predicting the electric vehicle (EV) maker will be able to produce millions and sell them for under US$20,000 (S$28,700) - less than a third of the price of a Model Y.

Mr Musk said Tesla should be ready to take orders for the robot in three to five years. He described an effort to develop the product over more than a decade, the most detailed vision he has provided to date on a business he has said could be bigger than Tesla's EV revenue.

Other automakers, including Toyota and Honda, have developed humanoid robot prototypes capable of doing things like shooting a basketball, and production robots from ABB and others are a mainstay of auto manufacturing.

But Tesla's push to design and build mass-market robots that will also be tested by working jobs in its factories, sets it apart from other manufacturers that have experimented with humanoid robots.

The eagerly awaited reveal of prototype robots at Tesla's office in Palo Alto, California was also part of what Mr Musk has described as an effort to have Tesla seen as a leader in fields like artificial intelligence, not just a company that makes "cool cars".

An experimental test robot that Tesla said was developed in February walked out to wave at the crowd last Friday, and Tesla showed a video of it doing simple tasks, such as watering plants, carrying boxes and lifting metal bars.

But a more streamlined current one had to be rolled out on a platform and did a slow wave to the crowd. Mr Musk called it Optimus and said it would be able to walk in a few weeks. "There's still a lot of work to be done to refine Optimus and prove it," he said, but that Optimus "is going to be incredible in five or 10 years, like mind-blowing".

He said existing humanoid robots are "missing a brain" and the ability to solve problems on their own. By contrast, he said, Optimus would be an "extremely capable robot" that Tesla would aim to produce in the millions.

Dr Aaron Johnson, a mechanical engineering professor at Carnegie Mellon University, said the robot's need was debatable. "What is really impressive is that they got to that level so quickly. What is still a little murky is what exactly the use case is for them to make millions of these," he said.

REUTERS