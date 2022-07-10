Musk plans increase in childcare benefits at his companies

SAN FRANCISCO • Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk said he planned to significantly increase childcare benefits at his companies, including Tesla, and that the details likely would be announced next month.

Mr Musk's comments on Friday came a day after he tweeted that he would do his best to help what he called "the underpopulation crisis", following a media report saying that said he had twins with a top executive at his brain-chip start-up Neuralink.

"Kids are worth it if at all possible. I'm planning to increase childcare benefits at my companies significantly," he said in a tweet.

Mr Musk, the father of nine children and ranked by Forbes as the world's richest person with an estimated net worth of US$237.1 billion (S$331.36 billion), said his foundation, of which he is president, planned to donate directly to families, without providing additional details. In addition to Tesla and Neuralink, Mr Musk is the founder and chief executive officer of private rocket company SpaceX.

Tesla's employee benefits include 16 weeks of paid family leave, according to its impact report. That compares with up to 24 weeks of paid parental leave at Alphabet's Google, which has long been known as a global trailblazer in workplace benefits.

Tesla lags behind other US tech companies and US carmakers in terms of the representation of women, according to the impact report.

Women held 17 per cent of Tesla's US leadership positions, defined as directors and vice-presidents, according to Tesla's 2020 diversity report. Women made up about 22 per cent of executives at other S&P 500 companies, according to a 2020 report published by researcher Equileap.

Some experts have raised concern that Mr Musk's recent return-to-office order for employees could further undermine the representation of women, who are open to the flexibility in working from home. Mr Musk recently told employees of both Tesla and SpaceX to work in the office at least 40 hours a week, or leave.

REUTERS