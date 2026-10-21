Musk ordered slowdown of Starlink service used by Ukraine’s military: WSJ

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WASHINGTON – Elon Musk in October ordered the slowdown of a military-grade version of SpaceX’s Starlink satellite service that Ukraine relies on, The Wall Street Journal reported on Oct 20, citing US officials and sources familiar with the matter.

Musk, SpaceX and the White House did not immediately respond to Reuters’ requests for comment. Reuters could not immediately verify the report.

Ukraine uses Starlink for battlefield communications and drone operations. Restricting the satellite service hampered the country’s attack and air defence drone missions against Russia.

Musk and US President Donald Trump discussed the Starlink decision in a call soon after the slowdown became public, while the President was campaigning earlier in October, according to the report, which added the two had also discussed the matter prior to the decision to throttle Starlink.

Reuters had reported exclusively that the order to limit the satellite system came from inside the White House.

Trump earlier said he did not think either he or Musk was responsible for Ukraine losing Starlink access, while Musk said any limits on speed or Starship use were decided by the US military or the President.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s relations with Washington have sunk to new lows after Trump announced a deal to buy Russian diesel and waived new sanctions on Moscow.

Trump has also told Kyiv to stop attacking Russian refineries and urged Ukrainians to replace Zelensky.

Zelensky, who is in Oslo in a bid to repair US relations, said on Oct 20 he discussed issues including “the situation with Starlink/Starshield, which needs to be restored” with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth said on Oct 20 Washington had not pulled back Ukraine’s ability to access Starlink’s satellite network, but signalled the problem lay with the terms of service Kyiv needed to comply with. REUTERS