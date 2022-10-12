Musk denies report he spoke with Putin about the war

NEW YORK - Mr Elon Musk denied a report that said he spoke directly with Russian President Vladimir Putin about Ukraine.

Dr Ian Bremmer, head of political-risk consultancy Eurasia Group, wrote in a note to clients on Monday that Mr Musk told him about recently speaking with Mr Putin.

Dr Bremmer said that conversation came before a series of Musk tweets urging Ukraine to seek a negotiated solution to the invasion by Russia and to cede Crimea for good.

Mr Musk said in a tweet on Tuesday that he didn't speak with Mr Putin about the war, adding that such a call would be would be "pointless, as there is currently no overlap between Russian and Ukrainian demands - it's not even close".

Dr Bremmer responded on Twitter a few hours later that Mr Musk told him he spoke with Putin.

"I write honestly without fear or favour and this week's update was no different," Dr Bremmer said.

"I've long admired Musk as a unique and world-changing entrepreneur, which I've said publicly. He's not a geopolitics expert."

Minutes later, Mr Musk responded: "Nobody should trust Bremmer."

Eurasia Group's weekly note authored by Dr Bremmer is distributed to thousands of individual and corporate clients, including macro hedge funds, family offices and global corporations. The firm dispenses political-risk analysis gathered by a global network of consultants.

In his most recent note, Dr Bremmer said Mr Musk had told him about two weeks earlier that he'd discussed with Mr Putin the president's minimum requirements for ending the war.

Those conditions, which mirrored the proposals Mr Musk put forward in his tweets on Oct 3, included Ukraine ceding Crimea, accepting a formal state of neutrality and recognising Russia's annexation of Luhansk and Donetsk.

The parameters are in line with what Russia has repeatedly said are some of its demands for ending the invasion, which began in February.

Mr Musk's Ukraine tweets are what prompted Dr Bremmer to come forward, he said in his note.

"I wasn't planning on writing about this," he wrote. But "it feels important to write about what's happening".

Dr Bremmer didn't respond to a request for comment. A Eurasia Group spokesman declined to elaborate beyond the note. BLOOMBERG