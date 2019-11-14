Mural of Greta Thunberg a reminder that writing's on the wall for mankind

SAN FRANCISCO • Greta Thunberg gazed down at people from a building in San Francisco yesterday when an artist unveiled a giant mural of the teenage activist, hoping it will remind residents of the dangers posed by climate change.

The 18m-by-9m mural is by Argentine street artist Andres Petreselli, who signs his work as Cobre. The 32-year-old said he usually does not address politics, religion or sports in his art, "but this one is... I feel connected with the politics behind (it) because I think it is real and... this is the most political one I ever made".

Mr Paul Scott, executive director of OneAtmosphere.org, the non-profit that funded the work, said he hoped passers-by would be "touched" by the image of Greta, who has mobilised a global youth movement against climate change. "We are really just hoping it stops and makes them think, that this will amplify Greta's message, that people will start to understand the clear call for action that she is sending out," Mr Scott said.

REUTERS