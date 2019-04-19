Mueller report says it cannot give clean chit to Trump

Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 US election did not conclude President Donald Trump committed a crime, but also did not exonerate him, his report said.

Mr Mueller said he lacked confidence to clear Mr Trump of obstruction of justice, but suggested Congress could take action on at least 10 instances where the President sought to interfere with the probe.

The 448-page report, sent to Congress yesterday, cited actions including Mr Trump's firing of FBI director James Comey and efforts to have former attorney-general Jeff Sessions take control of the probe.

"Our investigation found multiple acts by the President that were capable of exerting undue influence over law enforcement investigations, including the Russia-interference and obstruction investigations," according to the report.

It was a damning assessment after Attorney-General William Barr said he found Mr Trump had "non-corrupt motives". After he spoke, Mr Trump tweeted "Game Over".

