Australia PM Scott Morrison says Donald Trump call was brief and uneventful

SYDNEY • Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison said yesterday a phone call last month in which United States President Donald Trump sought help with a probe into the origins of an investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 US presidential election was brief and uneventful.

Mr Morrison said Australia had already committed to helping the US Justice Department when the inquiry was announced in May, and could not recall "favour" being used during the call with Mr Trump.

"It was a very brief conversation, and it was not one that I would characterise as being ladled with pressure," Mr Morrison told Sky News.

"The President contacted me and asked for a point of contact between the Australian government and the US attorney, which I was happy to do on the basis that it was something we had already committed to do," Mr Morrison said. "So it was a fairly uneventful conversation."

The New York Times reported that in the call, Mr Trump asked Mr Morrison to assist US Attorney-General William Barr with the US Justice Department probe into the origins of what became special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian interference in 2016.

Mr Trump hoped the Justice Department probe would discredit Mr Mueller's now-closed investigation, The New York Times reported.

Mr Morrison said the US was Australia's most significant ally, and it would have been quite extraordinary to deny the request.

Mr Mueller's investigation was triggered in part by former Australian foreign minister Alexander Downer. In 2016, Mr Downer, then Australia's top diplomat in Britain, was allegedly told by Mr George Papadopoulos, a Trump campaign aide, that Russia had damaging information about former US secretary of state Hillary Clinton.

Details of the conversation, which Mr Papadopoulos denies, were passed to the US Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Meanwhile, Italy's Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte gave permission for a top US official to meet Rome's intelligence services as part of efforts led by Mr Trump to discredit claims he has ties with Russia. Mr Conte approved two meetings Mr Barr held with spy chief Gennaro Vecchione, according to the Corriere della Sera, Italy's leading newspaper.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE