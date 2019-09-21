Morrison hails 100 years of 'mateship' between US, Australia

WASHINGTON • US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump welcomed Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and his wife Jenny to the White House with a pomp-filled military ceremony on the South Lawn yesterday.

The ceremony included US Marine band performances of the national anthem of both countries and a 19-gun salute and inspection of troops.

Mr Morrison was just the second world leader to be granted the high diplomatic honour of a state visit during the Trump administration. Prior to this, only French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte had been invited for a state visit - last year - compared with four leaders who had been honoured at the corresponding point in the Obama administration.

Mr Trump said at the welcoming ceremony that "today we celebrate the long-cherished and unwavering friendship between the United States and Australia".

He also said the Rose Garden state dinner "will be quite something". In response, Mr Morrison said: "Thanks, mate."

He also said the world is a better place with the US, and that the two nations "see the world through the same lens".

The two leaders were set to hold talks and face journalists at a joint news conference in the White House East Room.

They were to cap the night with an opulent state dinner beneath the stars in a Rose Garden arrayed in shades of green and gold in tribute to Australia's national colours.

Mrs Trump released some key details, but withheld the guest list and details about her gown until just before the festivities got under way.

Scores of guests were to dine on a ravioli starter, Dover sole entree and apple tart a la mode served on a mix of round and rectangular tables decked out in shades of green and gold, Mrs Trump's office said.

Dinner decorations were to feature more than 2,500 roses from California in shades of yellow, as well as Australia's national flower, the golden wattle, while the garden was to be decorated with white and yellow roses. Musical groups from the US military were to provide after-dinner entertainment.

As Mr Morrison arrived in Washington on Thursday night, he said he looked forward to celebrating 100 years of "mateship" between the US and Australia.

"There are many larger, I suppose, more powerful friends that America has, but they know that they do not have a more sure and steadfast friend than Australia," he told reporters who accompanied him to Washington.

"And so I'm looking forward to spending time with our American friends here over the next few days and celebrating our tremendous relationship."

Mr Trump and Mr Morrison will spend a part of tomorrow touring a new, Australian-owned manufacturing facility in Ohio state.

Beyond socialising, the leaders have planned talks on military, intelligence and economic issues, focusing on the Indo-Pacific region. They also intend to sign a memorandum of understanding to further US and Australia cooperation in space, said an administration official.

Both leaders will also discuss how to ensure a stable market and supply of rare earth minerals, which are widely used in electric cars and cellphones, the official said.

They will roll out programmes for the two countries to work together on recycling ocean plastics which harm marine wildlife and fishing, said the official, who was not authorised to provide details of the meetings and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Australia last received the high diplomatic honour of a US state visit in 2006, when then president George W. Bush feted Australian prime minister John Howard.

Australian professional golfer Greg Norman, a friend and sometime golf partner of Mr Trump's, said he would be among the state dinner guests. Republican Senator Roy Blunt of Missouri was among Congress members who accepted a coveted invitation.

Fox Corp chief executive Lachlan Murdoch was set to attend the state dinner, but his father, the Australian-born media mogul Rupert Murdoch, would not be attending. The elder Mr Murdoch was a guest at the White House state dinner for Australia 13 years ago.

When it comes to state dinners, Mr Trump seems to prefer being on the receiving end. Yesterday's was the first in more than a year. By comparison, he has had state visits to Japan and Britain this year, in addition to other such visits in his first two years in office, including to China, which Beijing billed as a "state visit, plus".

ASSOCIATED PRESS