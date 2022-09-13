More than a thousand New York Times employees defy return-to-office push

NEW YORK - Many New York Times employees are working from home this week in defiance of the company's renewed return-to-office (RTO) push.

More than 1,200 people, who are the majority of the journalists and tech workers represented by the NewsGuild of New York, pledged not to return to the office Monday in an effort to get the Times to negotiate over RTO plans, according to the union.

"Health and safety policies are a part of contract negotiations and they have to be bargained over," Times software engineer Carrie Price said in an interview Monday.

"Being in charge of our own personal risk assessment is important to our membership... Being asked to give up that ability to be in control of my own personal safety for myself and my loved ones, is something that we don't want and it hasn't been negotiated over."

The journalists have been without a contract since March 2021 and staff haven't gotten raises in more than two years despite decades-high inflation and rent increases.

Meanwhile, they say the company has done exceptionally well in recent years and executives are making millions of dollars each year.

Staffers say this week's protest comes after months of stalled contract negotiations.

In June, when Mr Joseph Kahn became the paper's executive editor, union organisers wrote a letter with almost 900 signatures to appeal for a new contract.

Two weeks ago, after seeing no progress, more than 300 employees, many of whom are paid significantly less than some of the Times' star reporters, wrote personal emails to senior leadership describing how they've been struggling to keep up with surging costs of living.

On Monday, the Times offered branded lunchboxes to welcome employees back to the office.

"I imagine that whoever decided to do a lunchbox meant it really well, but I think for us these little incentives are just not enough," said Ms Andrea Zagata, a senior staff editor, in an interview.

"We'd rather have raises, frankly, or a contract."

Company spokesman Danielle Rhoades said: "We presented the NewsGuild with a wage proposal that would offer contractual increases of 10 per cent over the remaining two and a half years of the new contract.

"That is significantly higher than in recent Times Guild contracts."

This isn't the first time the company has attempted to get its workers back to their desks. The last return to office deadline was set for June, though employees protested the move on Twitter and it was later pushed back.