More than 300 charged over deadly storming of US Capitol

WASHINGTON • The US Justice Department has charged more than 300 people with taking part in the deadly storming of the Capitol by former president Donald Trump's supporters, and at least 280 have been arrested, said acting Deputy Attorney-General John Carlin.

"The investigation into those responsible is moving at a speed and scale that's unprecedented, and rightly so," Mr Carlin said on Friday.

"Those responsible must be held to account, and they will be."

On Thursday, acting Capitol police chief Yogananda Pittman told lawmakers that militia groups had indicated they may wish to blow up the Capitol building.

Ms Pittman expressed concern that extremists could target Congress during an address by President Joe Biden.

On Friday, a senior official at the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), responding to questions about that threat, said the bureau is "watching very closely for any reaction from individuals that would show either an intent to commit an attack or somebody that has already committed one".

The FBI has been investigating whether far-right fringe groups such as the Oath Keepers and Proud Boys conspired in advance to impede the election certification.

So far, at least 18 associates of the Proud Boys have been charged in connection with the riots.

This month, prosecutors also charged nine associates of the Oath Keepers in connection with an alleged plot to storm the Capitol dating as far back as last November.

The senior FBI official told reporters that domestic extremists have increasingly posed grave threats for several years, and said anti-government extremist threats marked the biggest threat last year and remain a top concern.

