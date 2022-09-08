More people are spending millions for week-long cruises on luxury superyachts

NEW YORK - Ms Stacy Fischer-Rosenthal and her 30-strong team have had a busy summer booking private yachts for bankers, CEOs and other high flyers now liberated from the shackles of Covid-19 and willing to pay millions of dollars for week-long luxury cruises.

Bookings for superyachts through Fischer Travel Enterprises, where Ms Fischer-Rosenthal is president, have spiked 20 per cent this year from already high levels in 2021, a trend also seen by other companies chartering out luxury vessels that can come with all the frills from Michelin-starred cuisine to cinemas and submarines.

"Yacht charters are very popular because our clients want the privacy, security and flexibility that it gives them," Ms Fischer-Rosenthal said.

Her company charges US$150,000 (S$211,000) just to join its members-only service, through which superyachts can be chartered anywhere around the world.

"They want to have a luxurious experience."

Rich and famous

Americans are a growing client base, helping to fill gaps left by wealthy Russians who are not travelling as much due to restrictions following the invasion of Ukraine.

And it is not just the likes of Mr Elon Musk or Beyonce and Jay-Z hiring out these glitzy floating palaces. Mr Fischer-Rosenthal said a couple from the United States enjoyed their cruise in Greece and Turkey in July so much they booked another in Italy shortly after and invited friends along.

Fraser Yachts, which sells and manages superyachts, as well as arranges charters, booked nearly 500 private trips in the first half of 2022, according to marketing and business development director Mark Duncan.

Bookings are up 32 per cent from last year. Again, most of the growth is being driven by Americans, many of whom are renting for the first time, said Mr Duncan, who is based in Monaco.

Among the megayachts the company hires out is Wheels, a 75m vessel with a gym and nightclub.

The number of Americans with a net worth of between US$1 million and US$5 million grew 8 per cent in 2021 to more than 12 million households, while those worth US$25 million or more climbed 18 per cent, according to research firm Spectrem Group.