More flooding feared at Grand Canyon after storm leaves 15 missing

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The National Weather Service said that rain and thunderstorms are expected again on the afternoon of Aug 31.

LOS ANGELES – Storms forecast for Aug 31 could trigger new flash floods in the Grand Canyon, the National Weather Service said, as crews looked for around 15 people missing in a flood that claimed at least one life.

The floods hit the Bright Angel Canyon and Phantom Ranch area on Aug 29 , forcing dozens of people to evacuate and damaging the sole water pipeline serving the park, one of the most popular national parks in the US.

The body of a 46-year-old man was recovered on the evening of Aug 30 near Crystal Rapids along the Colorado River in northern Arizona, the park service said.

The National Weather Service said that rain and thunderstorms are expected again on the afternoon of Aug 31 .

“Flash flooding will be possible in creeks, normally dry washes, swimming holes, and over recently burned areas. Raging killer currents will be possible in side canyons and narrow slot canyons. Low-water crossings may be flooded,” it said in a bulletin.

Video footage taken by hikers showed a torrent of muddy water rushing by trails and under footbridges, as well as logs and other debris floating down swollen rivers, accompanied by a rumbling roar.

The park service said it was working with the Arizona authorities to evacuate people and account for missing individuals.

As at the morning of Aug 30 , 62 people had been evacuated, with others scheduled for later, it said.

It said around 15 people were thought to be missing.

Water pipeline damaged

The flooding damaged the Transcanyon Waterline, a key water pipeline into Grand Canyon National Park, the park service said, announcing water restrictions in its most visited area and a ban on wood and charcoal fires.

The 20km pipeline runs from the Roaring Springs source on the North Rim to the South Rim, providing drinking water and fire suppression, according to the park’s website.

The flooding resulted in “significant impacts to infrastructure”, destroying footbridges and blocking hikers from crossing Bright Angel Creek, the park service said.

Overnight accommodations were closed beginning on Aug 31 .

“These measures are crucial for ensuring the safety and sustainability of water resources,” the park service said.

The flash flood, which began about 2.30pm on Aug 29 , was caused by rain on the Kaibab Plateau, it said.

Flash floods are common in Northern Arizona because the arid, sparsely vegetated environments there have little capacity to absorb rain, the park’s website said, urging visitors to be especially cautious from July to mid-September.

The Grand Canyon – considered one of the greatest wonders of the natural world – is the result of the Colorado River eating away at layers of red sandstone and other rock for millions of years, leaving a chasm up to 29km wide and more than 1.6km deep.

In 2025, almost five million people visited the site. AFP