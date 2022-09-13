Monkeypox cases reported by US colleges raise concerns of campus spread

NEW YORK - When Pennsylvania State University junior Nick Ribaudo got an email last month saying that a fellow student had tested positive for monkeypox, his first thought was: "Oh boy, here we go again."

Several US colleges have confirmed cases of the virus, raising concerns as students return to campus for the fall semester.

That's especially so as many students, like 22-year-old Mr Ribaudo, saw earlier school years cut short or moved online due to Covid-19.

With about 20,000 cases, the United States outbreak of monkeypox is the world's biggest, spreading through intimate contact mainly among men who have sex with men.

While global rates have shown signs of cooling, dropping 21 per cent in the week ended Aug 21, concerns about the US outbreak are cresting as students return to school, ready to meet and form new relationships.

Two other Pennsylvania schools - the University of Pittsburgh and West Chester University - reported cases in students, while Bucknell University in Lewisburg reported an infection without specifying whether it was a student, faculty or staff.

The West Chester student was identified during the summer term and finished those courses online, a university spokesman said in an email.

Monkeypox doesn't spread like infections that are harboured in sexual fluids, yet it's often transmitted though close, intimate contact with lesions.

Sexual activity is relatively common on college campuses, as are close gatherings in communal spaces like bars and parties.

Bavarian Nordic A/S makes the only monkeypox vaccine. The shots still aren't widely available at schools, said Dr Rebecca Wurtz, an associate professor of health policy and management at the University of Minnesota School of Public Health.

"Monkeypox is here to stay," Dr Wurtz said in an interview. "I think this is one more sexually transmitted infection to be added to the list that people need to be educated about."

While the disease isn't usually life-threatening, there have been deaths reported in other countries.

In the US, Texas late last month reported a possible monkeypox-related death in a person who was severely immunocompromised with other chronic health issues.