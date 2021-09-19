Moderna vaccine edges Pfizer jab in new US study

WASHINGTON • A new study released by the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is the latest to suggest that the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine gives better long-term protection against hospitalisation than the Pfizer jab.

CDC researchers conducted an analysis of nearly 3,689 adults who were hospitalised with severe Covid-19 from March 11 to Aug 15 - a period that precedes and includes the dominance of the Delta variant. Overall, 12.9 per cent were fully vaccinated with the Moderna vaccine, 20 per cent were inoculated with the Pfizer-BioNTech jab, and 3.1 per cent were vaccinated with Johnson & Johnson's shot.

Over that period, the Moderna vaccine was 93 per cent effective against hospitalisation, Pfizer was 88 per cent effective and J&J scored 68 per cent.

The loss of efficacy against hospitalisation for Pfizer was particularly pronounced: It fell from 91 per cent in 14 to 120 days after vaccination to 77 per cent more than 120 days after vaccination.

By contrast, Moderna fell from 93 per cent to 92 per cent when comparing the same two periods.

The study released on Friday included a separate analysis of the levels of different types of antibodies provoked by the vaccines, taken from 100 volunteers.

The Moderna vaccine elicited higher levels of antibodies compared with Pfizer and J&J for a key part of the virus' spike protein, which it uses to invade cells.

There is accumulating research suggesting the Moderna vaccine's superiority over the Pfizer vaccine, including a previous CDC study released earlier this month.

The reasons are not fully clear, but it could be because the dosage levels are higher - 100 micrograms against 30.

It could also be tied to the dosing interval, with the Pfizer shots given three weeks apart versus Moderna, which are given four weeks apart.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE