Moderna says it will not seek vaccine nod before US polls

WASHINGTON • United States biotechnology firm Moderna will not seek an emergency use authorisation (EUA) for its coronavirus vaccine before Nov 25, its chief executive has told the Financial Times.

The news on Wednesday deals a blow to US President Donald Trump's hopes of having a vaccine ready before the election to give his campaign a much-needed boost.

Mr Stephane Bancel told the newspaper: "Nov 25 is the time we will have enough safety data to be able to put into an EUA file that we would send to the FDA (Food and Drug Administration), assuming that the safety data is good - that is, a vaccine is deemed to be safe."

Mr Trump, whose approval has taken a hit over his handling of the Covid-19 crisis, has frequently hinted a vaccine could be ready before the Nov 3 presidential election.

This has raised concerns among experts that his administration may attempt to interfere with the regulatory process for political reasons.

The President repeated his claim on Tuesday night, during a debate with his Democratic rival Joe Biden.

"It's a possibility that we'll have the answer before Nov 1," he said.

Moderna's vaccine is one of 11 experimental vaccines in final stage trials. Another is being developed by Pfizer, whose CEO Albert Bourla has taken the position that his company may have a clear answer about whether their vaccine works by this month.

Most experts are sceptical of the claim, believing that the ongoing trials will not have sufficient statistical data to prove the drug's safety and effectiveness by that time.

Speaking to the Washington Post on Tuesday, Dr Bourla denied he was attempting to curry favour with the President by making his October claim. "For me, the election day is an artificial day. The end of October is an artificial day. This is how we operate. If we can bring (the vaccine) earlier, we will," he said.

By repeating a date that flies in the face of most scientific predictions, Dr Bourla is making a high-stakes gamble. If Pfizer puts out a vaccine before it has been thoroughly tested - something the company has pledged it will not do - it could pose a major threat to public safety.

ONLY IF VACCINE DEEMED SAFE Nov 25 is the time we will have enough safety data to be able to put into an EUA file that we would send to the FDA (Food and Drug Administration), assuming that the safety data is good - that is, a vaccine is deemed to be safe. MODERNA CEO STEPHANE BANCEL, on when his company will seek an emergency use authorisation for its Covid-19 vaccine.

The perception matters, too: If Americans see the vaccine as having been rushed in order to placate Mr Trump, many may refuse to get it.

But there is a significant upside, to the tune of billions of dollars, in being first to the US market with a vaccine. And staying in Mr Trump's good graces - particularly when he keeps talking about ways to lower drug prices - might not be a bad thing for a company that brought in nearly US$40 billion (S$54.51 billion) last year from sales of high-priced, brand-name drugs.

And, given the White House's persistent efforts to interfere in the decisions of federal health agencies, some scientists fear a vaccine approval could come under similar pressure.

However, a Pfizer spokesman said that when Dr Bourla referred to a "conclusive readout" next month, he meant it is possible the outside board of experts monitoring the trial would have by that date found promising signs that the vaccine works.

Dr Bourla, who has spent much of the past month giving interviews to media outlets and appearing on industry panels, has insisted the company's accelerated timeline had nothing to do with politics.

"We have politicians or journalists speaking about efficacy or safety about medicines which, of course, is not appropriate," Dr Bourla said at the company's investor day on Sept 15. "The scientists should be having these discussions."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, NYTIMES