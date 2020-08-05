Moderna says discussing supply deals with countries for Covid-19 vaccine

BANGALORE (REUTERS) - Moderna said on Wednesday (Aug 5) it has started talks with several countries for supply agreements for its experimental coronavirus vaccine and has received about US$400 million (S$548 million) in deposits for potential supply.

Last week, Moderna announced the start of a late-stage trial on 30,000 people to demonstrate that its vaccine is safe and effective, the final hurdle prior to regulatory approval. It has said the vaccine could be ready for widespread use by the end of this year.

"As we pivot to a commercial stage company, we recognise the need for responsible pricing in the face of the pandemic," Chief Executive Officer Stéphane Bancel said.