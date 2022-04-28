Moderna files for US authorisation of Covid-19 shot for kids under 6

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - Moderna said on Thursday (April 28) that it asked US regulators to authorise its Covid-19 vaccine for children under the age of 6, which would make it the first shot against the coronavirus available for those under five years old.

The Covid-19 vaccine from Pfizer and BioNTech is authorised for children 5 and older. But their trial results for 2- to 4-year-olds showed a weaker immune response than in adults, forcing the study to be extended to test a third dose. Pfizer has said that data would come in April.

"This does represent an important area of unmet need," Moderna Chief Medical Officer Paul Burton said in an interview.

"There's no other vaccine, no other therapy, that these little kids can have," Burton said. "If they do judge the data to be sufficient, I think from a public health perspective, offering it to these children as quickly as possible is the best thing."

Moderna released trial data in March showing that its vaccine was safe and generated a similar immune response in young children as for adults, which was the goal of the study.

The Omicron variant of the coronavirus, which has been shown to evade vaccine immunity compared with earlier versions, was predominant during the pediatric trial.

The drugmaker said two doses were around 37 per cent effective in preventing infections in 2- to 5-year-olds and 51 per cent effective for children aged 6 months to 2 years.

Burton did not disclose a time frame for when the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) was expected to consider the authorisation request.

Top US infectious disease expert Dr Anthony Fauci suggested in an interview last week with CNN that the FDA hopes to review data from the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine in the age group alongside the Moderna data.