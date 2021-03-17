Moderna commences trial of child-friendly vaccine in US, Canada

WASHINGTON • US manufacturer Moderna yesterday said it has started Covid-19 vaccine trials for children aged from six months to under 12 years old, with plans to enrol about 6,750 participants.

"We are pleased to begin this phase two/three study of mRNA-1273 in healthy children in the US and Canada," said chief executive Stephane Bancel in a statement. "This paediatric study will help us assess the potential safety and immunogenicity of our Covid-19 vaccine candidate in this important younger age population."

The trial commenced a day after Moderna said it had dosed the first participant in an early-stage study of a new Covid-19 vaccine candidate that could potentially be stored and shipped in refrigerators instead of freezers. The company said on Monday the new candidate could make it easier for distribution, especially in developing countries where supply chain issues could hamper vaccination drives.

The early-stage study will assess the safety and immunogenicity of the next-generation vaccine - designated as mRNA-1283 - at three dose levels, and will be given to healthy adults either as a single dose or in two doses 28 days apart, the company said.

Moderna also plans to evaluate the new vaccine as a potential booster shot in future studies.

Last week, Moderna began dosing the first participants in a study testing Covid-19 booster vaccine candidates targeting the variant known as B1351 that first emerged in South Africa. The booster vaccine candidates, designated mRNA-1273351, will be tested in a trial of both a variant-specific shot and a multivalent shot, according to the company's announcement.

Moderna has committed to supplying 700 million to one billion doses of its vaccine worldwide this year.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS