MIT research lab director quits over funding ties with Epstein

CAMBRIDGE (Massachusetts) • The director of a prestigious research lab at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) resigned last Saturday, and the school's president has ordered an independent investigation amid an uproar over the lab's funding ties with disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.

Mr Joi Ito, director of MIT's Media Lab, resigned from both the lab as well as his position as a professor at the elite college, university president Rafael Reif said.

The resignation was first reported by The New York Times.

Mr Ito's resignation comes after The New Yorker reported late last Friday that Media Lab had a more extensive fundraising relationship with Epstein than it previously acknowledged and tried to conceal the extent of the relationship.

The financier killed himself in jail on Aug 10 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

Mr Ito has also resigned from the boards of The New York Times, the MacArthur Foundation, and the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation, each of the organisations announced.

Mr Reif said last month that MIT took about US$800,000 (S$1.1 million) from Epstein over 20 years. That announcement followed the resignation of two prominent researchers from Media Lab.

Mr Ito had accepted money from Epstein after the financier served time a decade ago for sex offences involving underage girls.

The New Yorker reported that Epstein arranged at least US$7.5 million in donations, including US$2 million from Microsoft founder Bill Gates and US$5.5 million from investor Leon Black.

Although MIT listed Epstein as "disqualified" in its donor database, the Media Lab did not stop taking gifts from him and labelled his donations as anonymous, The New Yorker reported, citing e-mails and other documents it obtained.

Last week, Mr Ito said Epstein gave him US$525,000 for the Media Lab and another US$1.2 million for his own investment funds.

ASSOCIATED PRESS