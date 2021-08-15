Mississippi hospital sets up beds in garage to cope with cases

WASHINGTON • The crush of new Covid-19 infections in Mississippi has become so dire that the state has turned to efforts reminiscent of the earliest days of the US pandemic, when a field hospital was set up in New York's Central Park and a medical ship was moored in the Hudson River.

With an overload of coronavirus patients and a shortage of healthcare workers in the state, the University of Mississippi Medical Centre opened up a 20-bed field hospital in its parking garage on Friday.

It plans to open a mobile hospital tent early this week, staffed by a medical team sent by the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). The hospital opened a similar triage centre in its parking garage in the spring of 2020.

Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves said that the federal government had denied his state's request for the same US Navy hospital ship - the USNS Comfort - that docked in Manhattan in March last year to relieve hospitals of their Covid-19 patient burden.

At the time, New York was the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak in the United States. "The request for the ship was as much about the over 500 personnel that come with it as it was about the actual physical facility," Mr Reeves said at a news conference on Friday.

He said he welcomes any of those federal medical workers to Mississippi but, like many of his fellow Republicans, also vowed never to force people to wear masks, which are known to be an effective defence against the spread of the coronavirus.

Low vaccination rates and the more infectious Delta variant of the coronavirus have driven a surge of Covid-19 cases across the United States, overwhelming some state medical systems.

It is also sending more children to hospital. On Friday, there were 1,871 paediatric patients hospitalised nationwide, according to US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention data, more than at any other time in the pandemic.

Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi and Oregon have reported record numbers of overall hospitalisations due to Covid-19 this month, according to a Reuters tally, stretching intensive care units to near capacity and forcing states to seek medical aid from the federal government.

85% Rise in the average number of daily deaths across the United States in the past 14 days.

The number of daily cases across the country has doubled in the past two weeks, according to a Reuters tally, reaching a six-month peak, while the average number of daily deaths has increased 85 per cent in the past 14 days.

On Thursday, 1,578 Covid-19 patients were warded in Mississippi's hospitals, the highest since the pandemic started last year. More than 90 per cent of its intensive care unit beds were occupied, according to data from HHS.

REUTERS