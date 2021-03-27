Missile test propels N. Korea to top of Biden's foreign agenda

WASHINGTON • US President Joe Biden has said he is open to diplomacy with North Korea, but warned that its recent missile tests violated international rules and could prompt a response if Pyongyang continues with them.

"There will be responses if they choose to escalate," Mr Biden said on Thursday at his first White House news conference since taking office on Jan 20. "We will respond accordingly."

At the request of the US, the United Nations Security Council was to hold an emergency, closed-door meeting yesterday to discuss North Korea, according to a person familiar with the matter.

That move came after North Korea fired its first ballistic missiles in a year on Thursday, posing an early challenge to Mr Biden's policy towards the nuclear power.

Japanese and South Korean officials said the missiles flew about 450km at an altitude of under 100km, a distance and trajectory suggesting they were similar to the nuclear-capable short-range ballistic missiles North Korea tested under the administration of former president Donald Trump.

North Korea said it fired off "a newly developed tactical guided projectile" that "accurately hit the target in the waters 600km off the east coast of Korea", its official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said yesterday. Pyongyang also released images of the launch on its state media.

With the missile test, North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un is following a longstanding playbook of feeling out new US presidents in an effort to put Pyongyang's interests on the agenda of policymakers in Washington.

Mr Biden, when asked if he agreed that North Korea was the top foreign policy issue he faced, replied: "Yes."

He had left North Korea entirely out of his maiden foreign policy speech in February.

His Secretary of State Antony Blinken, in outlining eight diplomatic priorities earlier this month, did not focus on North Korea except to list it as one of several countries that pose a challenge.

Mr Biden said the US remained open to diplomacy with North Korea despite its missile tests, but warned there would be responses if Pyongyang escalates matters.

South Korea's President Moon Jae-in has called the missile test "concerning", saying Seoul, Pyongyang and Washington should not create hurdles for talks.

"Now is the time for the South, the North and the United States to make efforts to continue dialogue. It is never desirable to create difficulties for dialogue," he told a ceremony commemorating soldiers who fought in clashes with the North in 2002 and 2010.

North Korea's new weapon is based on existing technology that was improved to carry a 2.5-tonne warhead, KCNA reported.

"The development of this weapon system is of great significance in bolstering the military power of the country and deterring all sorts of military threats," said Mr Ri Pyong Chol, the senior leader who oversaw the test, according to KCNA.

Analysts noted that Mr Kim was not at Thursday's missile tests. Mr Kim, who has been on hand for many launches, was touring a new housing development, KCNA said in a separate report.

Mr Kim has vowed to improve living conditions for North Koreans as the economy was ravaged by multiple crises, including international sanctions over its weapons programmes, natural disasters, and an anti-coronavirus border lockdown that had slowed trade.

