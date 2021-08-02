Millions of Americans risk losing their homes as virus cases surge

WASHINGTON • Millions of Americans could find themselves homeless as a nationwide ban on evictions expired yesterday, against a backdrop of surging coronavirus cases and political finger-pointing.

With billions in government funds to help renters still untapped, President Joe Biden last week urged Congress to extend the 11-month-old moratorium after a Supreme Court ruling meant the White House could not do so.

But Republicans baulked at the Democrats' bid to extend the eviction ban through mid-October, and the House of Representatives adjourned for its summer vacation last Friday without renewing it.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Twitter late on Saturday that blocking the measure was "an act of pure cruelty... leaving children and families out on the streets".

Several left-wing Democrats had spent the night outside the Capitol in protest - calling out their colleagues over the failure to act.

"We slept at the Capitol last night to ask them to come back and do their jobs," said Congressman Cori Bush on Twitter. Ms Bush, who had experienced homelessness, was joined by fellow progressives Ilhan Omar and Ayanna Pressley at the Capitol.

One of those at risk is Ms Terriana Clark, who was living out of a car with her husband and two stepchildren for much of last year, before finding a teaching job and an apartment in Louisiana.

Jobless again and struggling to pay rent after a bout of illness, the 27-year-old told The New Orleans Advocate she applied to a local assistance programme four months ago, but is still waiting for help.

Up north in Michigan, Ms Mary Hunt, who makes minimum wage driving a medical taxi, also fell behind on her rent on a mobile home after she became ill with Covid-19.

Ms Hunt was served with eviction papers, and frets over what she will do with her belongings and her five cats and one dog.

Unlike other pandemic-related aid distributed from Washington, like stimulus payouts, the states, counties and cities are responsible for building programmes from the ground up, including doling out assistance for renters.

The Treasury Department said that as at June, only US$3 billion (S$4 billion) in aid had reached households out of the US$25 billion sent to states and localities in early February, less than three weeks after Mr Biden took office.

Ms Pelosi last Saturday urged "state and local governments to immediately disburse the US$46.5 billion in emergency rental assistance approved by the Democratic Congress so that many families can avoid eviction".

The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) had ordered the eviction moratorium in September last year, as the world's largest economy lost more than 20 million jobs amid the pandemic shutdowns. The CDC feared that homelessness would boost Covid-19 infections.

Although more than half of those jobs have since been recovered, many families still have not caught up on missed rent payments.

The Census Bureau's latest Household Pulse survey showed that of the 51 million renters polled, 7.4 million were behind on rent and nearly half of those said they risked being evicted in the next two months.

Meanwhile, a study by the Jain Family Institute said nearly 80 per cent of households that are behind on their rent as at early July lived in Covid-19 hot spots.

"Putting people out on the streets is probably not going to have good effects on community transmission rates," the institute's housing policy researcher Paul Williams told CBS MoneyWatch.

Immediately after taking over, Mr Biden's administration had eased paperwork and eligibility requirements for an emergency rental assistance programme, but it stressed that management of the scheme remains in the hands of state and local officials.

"There can be no excuse for any state or locality not accelerating funds to landlords and tenants that have been hurt during this pandemic," he warned last Friday.

The CDC eviction moratorium and other protections prevented an estimated 2.2 million eviction filings since March last year, said Dr Peter Hepburn, a research fellow at the Eviction Lab at Princeton University.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE