Migrants recount nightmare journeys in US-bound trucks

CIUDAD JUAREZ, MEXICO (AFP) - Mr Jose Mario Licona and his family spent 18 hours in a refrigerated truck being smuggled to the Mexican-US border - a journey he feels lucky to have survived.

Others have been less fortunate, including dozens of migrants from Mexico and Central America found dead on Monday (June 27) after being abandoned in a sweltering tractor-trailer in San Antonio, Texas.

In all, 53 people died in the incident.

Mr Licona knew all too well the dangers of entrusting his life to the criminal gangs trafficking migrants in trucks that are often overcrowded and lack ventilation.

But the smugglers - who were paid US$13,000 (S$18,100) by his relatives to take him, his wife and three children to Texas - left him with no choice, he said.

"When you make a deal, the first thing you ask (the smugglers) is not to be put in a container, but during the journey they do what they want," Mr Licona said in a shelter in the Mexican border city of Ciudad Juarez.

"Often, they leave the containers abandoned" with people shut inside, the 48-year-old Honduran said.

Mr Licona, his wife and children aged two, six and eight travelled in a truck from Mexico City to the north-eastern city of Reynosa, just south of Hidalgo, Texas.

Around 100 people were travelling in the same vehicle, which was not checked even once by Mexican authorities during the more than 1,000km journey, Mr Licona said.

From Reynosa, the family crossed the border on foot, but they were sent back by the US authorities.

'Criminal enterprises'

The smuggling networks operating the tractor-trailers are becoming increasingly sophisticated, said Ms Dolores Paris, a migration expert at the Colegio de la Frontera Norte.

"We're talking about criminal enterprises," she said.

The tractor-trailer involved in the San Antonio tragedy went through two immigration checkpoints in Texas and had cloned licence plates, according to the Mexican government.

Investigators are still trying to establish where the vehicle began its journey.