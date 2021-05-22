Microsoft to retire Internet Explorer next year

SAN FRANCISCO • Microsoft is retiring Internet Explorer, the browser it created nearly 25 years ago and which is now largely abandoned as people use competitors like Google's Chrome or Apple's Safari.

"We are announcing that the future of Internet Explorer on Windows 10 is in Microsoft Edge," the company said in a blog post on Wednesday, referring to its other browser. "Not only is Microsoft Edge a faster, more secure and more modern browsing experience than Internet Explorer, but it is also able to address a key concern: compatibility for older, legacy websites and applications."

People ribbed Internet Explorer in tweets on Thursday.

"I still fondly remember how I used it to download Chrome on every new Windows system," said Mr Hrishikesh Pardeshi.

"This browser might seem old and outdated nowadays, but back in the day, everyone needed it. RIP Internet Explorer 1995-2022," said someone called TheCool-ColdMan.

Microsoft said that as of June 15 next year, Internet Explorer will be retired and no longer be supported by the company. But Internet Explorer-based websites and applications will work with Edge at least until 2029, it said, because many organisations have websites based on the now-doomed browser.

Chrome, Google's browser, controls 65 per cent of the market, said Statscounter. Safari, created by Apple and available on Apple computers and devices, is second with nearly 19 per cent as at last month.

Firefox and Edge are in third and fourth place, with 3.59 per cent and 3.39 per cent respectively.

