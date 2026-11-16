Miami evokes Vice City ahead of Grand Theft Auto 6 launch

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Workers installing a "VI" sign outside Kaseya Center, ahead of the launch of Grand Theft Auto VI in Miami, Florida, on Nov 10.

MIAMI – Landmarks in Miami are lighting up with its alter ego, Vice City, in the run-up to the much-anticipated launch of the latest instalment of the Grand Theft Auto (GTA) video game.

Millions of fans have been waiting for more than a decade for GTA VI, and the city that inspired the series is awash with advertisements for it ahead of the Nov 19 release.

Miami-Dade County officials signed a US$3.9 million (S$5 million) deal with GTA developer Rockstar Games to place advertisements in locations like the stadium of the Miami Heat basketball franchise and the city’s airport.

The neon-pink inscription of Vice City can also be seen on storage containers on Miami Beach, on giant murals in downtown boulevards, boxing rings and even on coffee cups.

The campaign also evokes the 1983 movie, Scarface, which was set in Miami.

Outside a Miami Beach location where a violent scene from the movie takes place, there is a neon-pink classic car with the slogan, “Welcome to Vice City” , and a mannequin resembling the film’s protagonist, Tony Montana, where tourists and fans can pose for photos.

That is feeding into feverish anticipation from local fans of the video game.

“I grew up in the city. I love Miami and it’s just crazy to see one of my favourite games be based on the place I grew up,” Yarixza Hernandez, a 21-year-old student at Miami Dade College, told AFP news agency.

A Vice City sign on the floor of the ring in the BOXR boxing gym ahead of the launch of Grand Theft Auto VI in Miami, Florida. PHOTO: AFP

High expectations

The stakes are high for Rockstar Games. The last instalment, GTA V, which was released in 2013, shifted 230 million copies, making it the second best-selling video game ever.

Although Take-Two Interactive, Rockstar Games’ parent company, has not released sales figures for this particular game, its chief executive officer, Strauss Zelnick, said that pre-orders are reaching “unprecedented levels” .

Market research firm Sensor Tower estimates that pre-orders have already exceeded US$1 billion.

The excitement is palpable among fans.

“It’s like the game people have been waiting for,” said Aldo Gonzalez, a 19-year-old student at Miami Dade College, who competes in e-sports at the university.

“People have already called off work for like a week to play the game.”

A motorist driving past a Vice City mural in the Wynwood neighbourhood of Miami, Florida, on Nov 10. PHOTO: AFP

‘Play non-stop’

Videos of people preparing for the launch are doing the rounds on social media.

One man cleans and takes his PlayStation 5 to the barber, and another dresses up as if going on a date. One even sings a verse from Phil Collins’ song, In The Air Tonight: “I’ve been waiting for this moment all my life.”

Guido Rodriguez, 18, is in that category.

“I’ll probably play the game non-stop until I beat it, honestly, for a couple of days,” he said.

For local devotees, it is an opportunity to explore a digital version of their city.

The beaches, skyscrapers, canals and neighbourhoods of Vice City are easily recognisable to any resident of South Florida.

College gamer Gonzalez said he plans to attend Vice City-themed parties and show his city to his friends – at least virtually.

Miami-Dade County’s support for the GTA promotion campaign was not without controversy.

County Sheriff Rosie Cordero-Stutz grumbled that the game is built around “criminal activities”, a charge that has been levelled at the series before.

But for gamers like Rodriguez, it is a way to escape from reality.

“It’s like watching a movie or reading a book, right? It puts you in a different world that you can experience,” he said.