Miami Airbnb host shocks TikTok with large amounts of food left behind by guests

A TikToker in the United States is causing jaws to drop with videos of the amounts of food her Airbnb guests leave behind in her fridge.

Ms Giullianna Liza has been documenting since May the items she finds after her guests leave her property in the south-eastern US city of Miami.

She started a video series called “What my guests left behind in my Airbnb” on her TikTok account.

Since then, Ms Liza has posted at least 40 videos.

Some of the items in her videos have been partly consumed, although she said she has also found products that are unopened.