German Chancellor Angela Merkel shuts her Facebook page, but promises she'll stay online

BERLIN (DPA) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel shut down her personal Facebook page on Friday (Feb 1), but let avid fans know there are still plenty of ways to follow her online.

"You know that I am no longer head of the CDU (Christian Democrat party), and that is why I am shutting down my Facebook page," she said in a video posted on the social media site.

But she noted that she remains chancellor, meaning her adventures will continue to be documented on the federal government's Facebook page.

"Or you can follow me on Instagram," she added.

"Today is the day that I want to thank you all for your significant support on my Facebook page," she said at the start of the half-minute video. "Thank you very much, everyone."