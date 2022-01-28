Merck's Covid-19 pill active against Omicron variant in lab studies

Molnupiravir has been authorised for use in more than 10 countries. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
Published
33 min ago

BENGALURU (REUTERS) - Merck & Co and partner Ridgeback Biotherapeutics said on Friday (Jan 28) that six lab studies showed their experimental oral Covid-19 drug molnupiravir was active against the fast-spreading Omicron variant.

The data evaluated the antiviral activity of molnupiravir and other Covid-19 antiviral agents against Covid-19 variants of concern. Molnupiravir is yet to be studied against Omicron in human studies, the companies said.

Molnupiravir and a rival oral pill from Pfizer were authorised in the United States in December and are considered as important tools against Omicron.

Pfizer said in December that lab data suggested its drug Paxlovid retained its effectiveness against Omicron.

Merck said earlier this month its pill has a mechanism that can work against Omicron and any other variant.

Molnupiravir has been authorised for use in more than 10 countries, including the United States, Britain and Japan.

More On This Topic
Merck's Covid-19 pill shows significantly lower efficacy in updated data
Low-cost version of Merck Covid-19 pill molnupiravir to be made by 27 drugmakers

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top