Memorial service held for George Floyd amid protests in US cities

PHOTO: REUTERS
Published
1 hour ago

Family members, celebrities and politicians at a memorial service on Thursday for Mr George Floyd, who died while in police custody in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on May 25. The service took place as protesters took to the streets in several cities in the United States for a 10th straight day, including Atlanta, Washington, Denver, Detroit and Los Angeles. Unlike previous nights that descended into arson, looting and clashes between police and protesters, the gatherings on Thursday were for the most part orderly. The protests have cooled down after prosecutors in Minneapolis elevated murder charges against the policeman responsible for Mr Floyd's death and arrested three other officers who were at the scene. 

