Melania Trump to chair a meeting of the UN Security Council, White House says

WASHINGTON - First lady Melania Trump will chair a meeting of the United Nations Security Council on March 2 as the US takes over the monthly rotating presidency, the White House said.

Her office said in a statement on Feb 25 she will emphasise education as a way to advance tolerance and world peace in her remarks at the meeting, titled “Children, Technology, and Education in Conflict”.

A UN spokesperson said it would be the first time a spouse of any serving world leader has chaired a meeting of the 15-member Security Council.

US President Donald Trump has been a vocal critic of the United Nations since his first White House term, saying the 193-member world body was ineffective and needed reforms. The United States is billions of dollars behind in its contributions to the UN budget.

Asked at a regular briefing if Ms Melania Trump’s appearance was a positive sign for UN-US relations, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said it showed “the importance that the United States feels towards the Security Council and the subject at hand”, referring to the meeting’s agenda.

The First Lady has stayed out of the public eye for much of Trump’s presidencies but has been an advocate for children’s causes in the past, including by writing a letter to Russian President Vladimir Putin in 2025 calling for the return of Ukrainian children taken to Russia during the war.

She was the subject and executive producer of a big-budget documentary film released in January.

The president struck a more conciliatory tone toward the UN last week at the first meeting of his Board of Peace , an initiative he said aims to resolve conflicts globally but one that many world leaders worry was designed to replace the United Nations.

“The Board of Peace is going to almost be looking over the United Nations and making sure it runs properly,” Mr Trump said on Feb 19. “We’re going to strengthen up the United Nations. We’re going to make sure its facilities are good.... We’re going to help them money-wise.”

The United Nations last week said it received about US$160 million (S$202 million) this month of the more than US$4 billion in US dues arrears to the United Nations. That amount appears to have grown substantially during Mr Trump’s presidency.

Historically, the US has been the biggest contributor to the UN budget. But under Mr Trump, it has refused to make mandatory payments to regular and peacekeeping budgets and slashed voluntary funding to UN agencies.

The Security Council is the UN body charged with maintaining international peace and security and has the power to make legally binding decisions. REUTERS