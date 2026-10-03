Straitstimes.com header logo

Medical plane carrying six people missing off US east coast

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The Gulfstream G100 plane went missing off the coast of Nantucket, Massachusetts.

The Gulfstream G100 plane went missing off the coast of Nantucket, Massachusetts.

ST FILE

  • A medical evacuation plane with six people aboard went missing off the US east coast while flying from Bermuda to Boston.
  • The US Coast Guard launched a search operation near Nantucket, Massachusetts, involving surface vessels and aircraft.
  • The plane was operated by Canada-based Latitude Air Ambulance and carried two pilots, two medical staff, one patient, and a family member.

AI generated

WASHINGTON – The US Coast Guard launched a search operation on Oct 3 for a medical evacuation plane that went missing while flying from Bermuda to Boston with six people on board, officials said.

The Coast Guard said on X that surface vessels and aircraft are looking for the Gulfstream G100 plane off the coast of Nantucket, Massachusetts.

The aircraft operated by Canada-based Latitude Air Ambulance went missing around 1.30am (11.30pm in Singapore), company spokesman Clarence Togeretz told AFP.

“It was carrying two pilots, two medical staff, one patient and a family member,” Togeretz said, adding that he had no other information about the rescue effort.

The company has a fleet of 10 planes that provide repatriation and medical evacuation services, flying people back home from anywhere in the world, its website says. AFP

More on this topic
US homeland chief Mullin’s plane makes emergency landing after engine failure
Crew members safely ejected after US military jets collision at Idaho air show
See more on

United States

Missing people

Air safety

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.