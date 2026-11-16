Measles is sickening more pregnant women and newborns in US, alarming doctors
Teddy Rosenbluth
- More than 100 pregnant women and at least 13 newborns in the US caught measles in two years, as the virus resurges and doctors warn the situation is getting worse.
- Nearly one-quarter of 112 infected pregnant women were hospitalised, some delivered early, and two lost pregnancies; measles is especially dangerous in pregnancy, and most were unvaccinated.
- Experts fear more long-term harm in babies, including SSPE and “immune amnesia”, while the CDC faces criticism over measles response and US elimination status may soon be lost.
AI generated
NEW YORK - More than 100 pregnant women and at least 13 newborns have been infected with measles in the United States in the past two years, scientists at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported on Nov 16.
The new study, a preliminary analysis published in the New England Journal of Medicine Evidence, is the first to document how measles infections during pregnancy, once extraordinarily rare, have picked up since the highly contagious virus has resurged across the country.