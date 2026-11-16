The new study found that nearly one-quarter of the 112 pregnant women infected with measles were hospitalised for complications unrelated to labour.

NEW YORK - More than 100 pregnant women and at least 13 newborns have been infected with measles in the United States in the past two years, scientists at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported on Nov 16.

The new study, a preliminary analysis published in the New England Journal of Medicine Evidence, is the first to document how measles infections during pregnancy, once extraordinarily rare, have picked up since the highly contagious virus has resurged across the country.