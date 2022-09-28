McDonald's brings back Hamburglar and Grimace in Happy Meal throwback

NEW YORK - McDonald's is going retro to give millennials a blast from their past and Gen Z a taste of what it was like when Happy Meals first hit big.

The company has teamed up with streetwear apparel maker Cactus Plant Flea Market to create a retro-themed boxed meal for the US market, which has about 13,500 locations.

From Oct 3, the box will be available at restaurants and by delivery, and will include a Big Mac or Chicken McNuggets, fries and one of four figurines - Grimace, Hamburglar, Birdie, and a new character, Cactus Buddy.

Hoodies and other merchandise will be available for a limited time on cpfmmcdonalds.com starting at 11am ET (3pm in Singapore). The company also plans on giving away t-shirts and other items on the McDonald's app.

McDonald's celebrity meals, including a tie-up with rapper Travis Scott, have proven successful for the Golden Arches and helped boost sales.

As part of its growth strategy, the company has said it is looking for new ways to appeal to customers by investing in "culturally relevant approaches".

"We're taking one of the most nostalgic McDonald's experiences and literally repackaging it in a new way that's hyper-relevant for our adult fans," said Mr Tariq Hassan, McDonald's US chief marketing and customer experience officer.

The iconic characters have been reimagined with four eyes, which is Cactus Plant Flea Market Box's signature visual look of the double-vision smiley popular with Gen Z, according to a McDonald's spokesman.