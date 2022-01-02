Maxwell's long relationship with Epstein doomed trial defence

NEW YORK • During British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell's trial on sex abuse charges, her lawyers argued she was a scapegoat for Jeffrey Epstein and attacked the credibility of four women who said she set them up as teenagers to have sexual encounters with the financier.

But ultimately, Maxwell's decade-long relationship with Epstein - her former boyfriend and employer - along with powerful testimony from the women who said that Maxwell was central to the abuse, doomed the defence, legal experts said.

Epstein died by suicide in 2019 in a Manhattan jail cell while awaiting trial on sex abuse charges.

In Maxwell's month-long trial that ended with her conviction last Wednesday, prosecutors displayed never-before-seen photos of her and Epstein. One showed Maxwell rubbing Epstein's foot against her chest and another the pair riding a red motorbike, with Maxwell's arms around his waist.

"Those photos were just murder. If I was a juror, I'd be like, these guys were Siamese twins," said defence attorney Paul Applebaum.

Prosecutors also introduced bank records showing Epstein transferred Maxwell around US$30 million (S$40.46 million) over the years, arguing she was willing to do whatever it took to keep him happy and maintain her luxurious lifestyle.

"The biggest challenge for the defence was the financial, personal and long-term connection between Epstein and Maxwell," said Professor Laurie Levenson of Loyola Law School.

She said that the evidence of their ties posed a common sense question for the jury: "How could Maxwell not know what was going on, and if she wasn't helping Epstein, why didn't she report him or disengage?"

To try to argue that Maxwell was not, in fact, aware of Epstein's misdeeds, the defence attacked the credibility and motives of the women who testified about her role.

Questioning the integrity of female accusers has been part of the standard defence playbook in sexual abuse cases for decades. Federal evidence rules now restrict attorneys' ability to ask witnesses about sexual encounters unrelated to the case at hand.

Maxwell's lawyers sought an exemption, and a pre-trial hearing on that topic was sealed from the public. Ultimately, the defence steered clear of asking the women about their other sexual behaviour.