Married only minutes, Texas couple killed in car crash outside wedding venue

ORANGE, TEXAS (AP) - Mr Harley Morgan was still wearing his dark suit and Ms Rhiannon Boudreaux her wedding dress when the Texas childhood sweethearts were killed in a crash with a truck minutes after they were married.

Mr Morgan, 19, and Ms Boudreaux, 20, were pronounced dead last Friday (Aug 23) at the scene by the same Justice of the Peace who had just married them.

"The family was right behind them. They were all going out to go to wherever they were going to have their reception," said Orange Police Captain Keith Longlois.

He said the couple were childhood sweethearts who decided to be married by a popular Orange County Justice of the Peace Joy Dubose-Simonton.

Captain Longlois said the groom was driving when he tried to exit the driveway of the Justice of The Peace building onto a five-lane highway, minutes after he had kissed the bride at the wedding ceremony.

A truck pulling a trailer carrying a heavy tractor slammed into their vehicle. The force was so great that witnesses said the car flipped multiple times before coming to rest in a ditch.

The driver of the truck was not identified but Captain Longlois said he was cooperating with the investigation and there was no sign of wrongdoing. Drug and alcohol tests would be conducted, he said.

"I had to sit there and watch my two babies die," the mother of the groom, Mrs LaShawna Morgan, told the Beaumont Enterprise newspaper.