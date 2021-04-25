Market moving towards investing in climate: Kerry

WASHINGTON • With Friday's end of a summit that focused on what nations need to do to curb planet-warming emissions, the top United States climate diplomat moved to reframe the moment as a historic economic opportunity.

"I think the reason the banks and asset managers are pledging to net zero is because they know this is an area where the demand is going to be," Mr John Kerry said in an interview with Bloomberg after the conclusion of US President Joe Biden's virtual climate summit that brought 40 heads of state together.

"And they believe they're going to be able to invest and make money."

That message fits with one of Mr Biden's consistent climate themes - that the green transition will generate millions of jobs and trillions of dollars in investment opportunities, all of which can be shared around the world.

Mr Kerry stressed in the interview that the cost of ignoring the climate crisis is now higher than the cost of fighting it. And the benefits are increasingly obvious.

As he told participants at the summit on Friday: "The world's largest market in history is opening before our eyes."

Asked what was accomplished at the two-day summit, Mr Kerry said: "The world came together in a rather extraordinary fashion.

"About 55 per cent of global GDP (gross domestic product) was committed to try to hold the earth's temperature increase to 1.5 deg C, which is critical because that's what the scientists say we have to do to avoid the worst consequences of climate."

He also pointed to "some remarkable financial commitments from some of the big banks and other financial institutions".

"Financial institutions are going to increasingly be called upon to be accountable for their long-term vision for the investments that they're making and the risks that are involved," said the climate envoy.

"Banks and financial institutions are allocating a certain amount of investment over the next years to climate investment. You have Bank of America and Citi and others saying they're going to put about US$1 trillion (S$1.33 trillion) over the course of the next 10 years, minimum. That's a floor.

"And the reason they're doing it is because it's profitable. This is where the market is moving. There's an enormous interest in hydrogen fuel, in battery storage, in carbon capture.

"These are the technologies that are going to have to go into place to avoid the worst consequences of the climate crisis. And I think the marketplace is already moving there."

BLOOMBERG