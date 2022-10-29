Mapped: How climate change affects cities’ daily temperatures

NEW YORK – The world is now 1.1 deg C hotter on average than it was in 1850, before widespread industrialisation.

But this number can obscure the lived experience of climate change – how we question whether this year was hotter than the last, or how some regions of the world are warming faster than others.

A new online mapping tool called the Climate Shift Index (CSI), developed by United States-based research and communications group Climate Central, illustrates how daily average temperatures in more than 1,000 cities around the world are made more or less likely by global warming.

In June, Climate Central made it possible to map nearly in real time the effect of climate change on thermostats across the US.

On one day in July, for instance, areas from California to Florida, shaded deep maroon, showed temperatures made drastically more likely by climate change.

Now, with the launch of a global version of the index, people in Jakarta, Addis Ababa and Shanghai can also track how much human-induced climate change is making their days (and nights) hotter or oddly mild in colder months.

“In some ways, what we’re doing is keeping score,” said Dr Andrew Pershing, director of climate science at Climate Central. “You can think about what has your experience with climate change been, filtered through the lens of weather.”

Dr Pershing and his team use data from US scientific and regulatory agency National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Global Forecast System to compare climate models with and without human-caused climate change, presenting the probability of the difference using a scale from -5 to 5, with 0 denoting no climate effect.

For instance, if Miami gets a 5 on a given day, the temperature there that day is at least five times more likely because of climate change.

Or if Kathmandu is swathed in gray at -2, the temperature there is two times less likely to occur at that date as a result of global warming.

The challenge of making climate change local is that weather still fluctuates day to day. When the weather is most variable, as in autumn in the US, temperature changes may be masked, resulting in a relatively quiet map.

By contrast, during heat waves, the story of climate change becomes much more apparent, as it was in Europe and China this summer. If you were to zoom over to Mauritania, Morocco or Saudi Arabia on the CSI map, you would see climate fingerprints today.

Just this week, climate change continued to influence temperatures in the equatorial region, particularly small island states and coastal regions, which border the warming ocean.

Over the past year, from Oct 1, 2021 to Sept 30, 2022, climate change shifted temperatures to the greatest extent in the Malay archipelago (from Malaysia to Papua New Guinea), Brazil, Mexico, the Arabian Peninsula and the Horn of Africa, according to a Climate Central analysis. The cities of Apia, Samoa and Ngerulmud, Palau scored highest overall, each with 90 per cent of their days unusually out of sync with what their temperatures would have been before the climate crisis.

The researchers also adjusted their analysis to represent population centres, multiplying the number of days with relative climate impacts by the number of people in a place. Whereas small island states appeared most affected overall – a key finding for both climate adaptation and conservation – African cities, particularly Lagos, Nairobi, Dar es Salaam and Mogadishu, jumped to the fore for greatest total human exposure to rising local temperatures.