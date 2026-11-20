Many Etsy sellers close up shop over site’s new AI policy
Reggie Ugwu
- Etsy sellers are leaving after a new policy said the company and partners may use shop content to “develop, train, test and improve” AI and machine learning tools.
- Sellers including illustrator Aaron Millard and Cognitive Surplus said the change lets Etsy train AI on their work and resell data, which they called unfair and exploitative.
- Etsy said it will revise the terms after complaints, and James Ossman said it will not use content to copy work or replace creativity, but will use it for safety, fraud checks and ads.
AI generated
Many longtime owners of shops on Etsy, the online marketplace known for its handmade goods, said this week that they had left the site over a recently announced policy change that they said would leave them vulnerable to exploitation by artificial intelligence companies.
Language in Etsy’s new terms, set to take effect Dec 16, says the company and its “third party partners and vendors” reserve the right to use sellers’ content to “develop, train, test and improve artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies”.