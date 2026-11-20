Etsy said it would revise its policy after hearing complaints from sellers.

Many longtime owners of shops on Etsy, the online marketplace known for its handmade goods, said this week that they had left the site over a recently announced policy change that they said would leave them vulnerable to exploitation by artificial intelligence companies.

Language in Etsy’s new terms, set to take effect Dec 16, says the company and its “third party partners and vendors” reserve the right to use sellers’ content to “develop, train, test and improve artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies”.