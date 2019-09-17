Many Americans want climate change action now, poll finds

WASHINGTON • A majority of Americans think action needs to be taken right now to address climate change and most consider it at least to be a serious problem - including more than a quarter who say it is a crisis, a CBS News Poll has found.

The poll, published on Sunday, found that seven in 10 think human activity contributes a lot or some to climate change, and most feel they have a personal responsibility to do something about it, although many say they cannot afford to.

The findings show that many Americans are increasingly at odds with President Donald Trump, who remains deaf to growing calls by the United Nations and others to agree to steep cuts in greenhouse gas emissions blamed by scientists for heating up the planet.

Mr Trump is a proponent of fossil fuels and proudly showcases surging US oil and gas production during campaign speeches. He has also pledged to pull the United States out of the 2015 international Paris climate accord.

Most of the poll respondents (67 per cent) think humans can do something about climate change - though more say we can only slow climate change (48 per cent) than believe we can stop it (19 per cent). Those who believe humans do not contribute much to climate change are less likely to think humanity can do something about it.

About a third of Americans do not think climate change needs to be addressed soon. When asked why, the top reason they chose is that climate change is being exaggerated (39 per cent), followed by "there's really nothing we can do about it" (26 per cent).

However, nearly all Americans (91 per cent) think the earth is experiencing climate change in some way, even if there is disagreement on whether the primary cause is human activity or natural patterns. Only 9 per cent believe climate change is not happening.

About 8 in 10 Americans trust scientists a lot or some on climate change, but just as many trust their own observations about the environment.

Fewer trust the mainstream news media and US government agencies for information on climate change.

Views differ greatly depending on political affiliations.

Large majorities of Democrats think humans contribute a lot to climate change and that people must act now, while Republicans are more sceptical about the degree to which human activity contributes to it, and think the issue is less urgent. Republicans do not think the issue of climate change is as pressing as Democrats do. Democrats are nearly three times as likely as Republicans to think people have to act on climate change now.

There is more partisan agreement on some specific proposals to help lessen any changes in the earth's climate. Americans, including majorities of both Democrats and Republicans, favour preserving and replenishing forests and wetlands (90 per cent), manufacturing more fuel-efficient cars (82 per cent), moving towards renewable sources of energy such as wind and solar (81 per cent), promoting awareness and direct action by people (80 per cent), and international agreements to reduce carbon emissions (77 per cent).

Nearly half of Americans (46 per cent) say they do things in their own life to help the environment even if it costs time and money. But while doing things to protect the environment is important to many Americans, it may be a struggle for some. Thirty-seven per cent say it is important they do things to protect the environment but say they do not have the time or money to do them right now.

The CBS News survey was conducted by YouGov using a nationally representative sample of 2,143 US residents interviewed between Sept 6 and 10. It has a margin of error of 2.2 percentage points.

• This story originally appeared on CBS News. It is republished here as part of The Straits Times' partnership with Covering Climate Now, a global collaboration of more than 250 news outlets to strengthen coverage of the climate story.