Many Americans say they haven't benefited from Trump's economy

NEW YORK (BLOOMBERG) - A majority of Americans reports that their financial situation has not improved since the 2016 presidential election, despite low unemployment and a booming stock market.

More than six in 10 Americans said that they're no better-off financially than they were two years ago, according to a Bankrate.com report released Wednesday (Oct 23).

Low earners, women and those of retirement age were most likely to report that they are no wealthier than before.

The Bankrate.com poll was conducted on Sept 25-30 by research firm SSRS, using a national sample of 1,001 people.

The study echoes the findings of a recent survey by investment advising company Stash, which found that 44 per cent of Americans reported their financial situation had not improved, and an additional 20 per cent said their financial prospects had worsened.

"We know there's a disconnect between the broad economic metrics we've seen day-to-day and the lived personal experience," said Bankrate's senior economic analyst Mark Hamrick. "There's still more work to be done to improve Americans' financial condition."

A whopping 78 per cent of Americans earning less than US$30,000 a year report that their financial situation has not improved over the last two years, while 27 per cent said their financial situation has actually worsened.

Americans of retirement age reported the lowest rate of financial improvement of any generation surveyed. Seventy-six per cent of Americans 65 and older feel their financial situation has not improved over the past two years, while 18 per cent said it has gotten worse.

Women were also less likely than men to report financial gains. Sixty-seven per cent of women said they haven't benefited from Trump's economy, compared to 56 per cent of men.

Meanwhile, 19 per cent of women have seen their financial situation worsen, in contrast with 15 per cent of men.

As the midterm elections approach, Americans' sense of financial disenfranchisement and inequality could mobilise voters.

"The president has taken credit for the performance of the US economy, which puts him at a precarious situation," said Jay Shambaugh, a senior fellow of economic studies at the Brookings Institute.

"The majority of the populace is now saying, 'Show me the money.'"