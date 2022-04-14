Manhunt continues for suspect in NY subway shooting

NEW YORK • Police and federal agents searched into the early hours yesterday for a man who set off smoke bombs and sprayed fellow passengers with gunfire aboard a New York City subway car, injuring more than 20 people before he fled the scene.

The attack took place during the Tuesday morning commuter rush as the Manhattan-bound N line train was pulling into an underground station in Brooklyn's Sunset Park neighbourhood, the latest burst of seemingly random violence that has plagued the city's transit system in recent years.

Police said 10 people were struck directly by gunfire. Five of them were hospitalised in critical but stable condition, while 13 others suffered respiratory distress or were otherwise injured in the crush of frantic riders fleeing the smoke-filled subway car.

Some injured passengers collapsed as they poured onto the platform of the 36th Street station. All of the victims were expected to survive their injuries, police said in an evening news conference, in which the authorities also offered rewards totalling US$50,000 (S$68,200) for information leading to the arrest of a suspect they believed acted alone.

New York Mayor Eric Adams, in interviews yesterday on MSNBC and CNN, vowed to bring the suspect to justice and told New Yorkers to stay vigilant as they go about their day.

"It is clear that this individual wanted to create terror and violence," he said. "We know that he wanted to bring terror to come on the (subway) system with a gas mask, with a gun, several clips as well as throwing a smoke bomb."

The manhunt initially centred around a U-Haul van found hours afterwards parked on a Brooklyn street, and on a "person of interest" identified by police as Frank James, who was believed to have rented the vehicle in Philadelphia.

Police said they recovered the key to the van at the crime scene, and that James had addresses in Philadelphia and Wisconsin.

New York Police Department (NYPD) Commissioner Keechant Sewell told reporters that the shooting was not immediately being treated as an act of terrorism.

FedEx worker Michael Torres told Gothamist, a local news source, as he boarded a train yesterday morning at the 36th Street station: "You can't let one person alter your life - gotta keep on, keep on going."

There was no known motive for the attack, but investigators found a number of social media posts linked to an individual named Frank James that mentioned homelessness and the New York City mayor, Ms Sewell said.

The subway assailant was described by police from eyewitness accounts as a man of heavy build who was wearing an orange vest, a grey sweatshirt, a green helmet and a surgical mask.

The commissioner said the attack began in the train car as it was about to enter the station. The gunman removed two canisters from his bag and opened them, sending smoke throughout the train car.

Police said that the man then fired 33 rounds from a Glock 9mm semi-automatic handgun, which was later recovered along with three extended ammunition magazines, a hatchet, some consumer-grade fireworks and a container of petrol.

The gun apparently jammed in the midst of the shooting, potentially preventing a higher casualty toll, CNN and local media outlets reported, citing law enforcement sources.

New York City has seen a sharp rise in violent crime during the pandemic, including a string of seemingly random attacks on its subways. The transit violence has included a number of attacks in which passengers were shoved onto the tracks from platforms, including a Manhattan woman whose murder was seen as part of a surge in hate crimes against Asian Americans.

