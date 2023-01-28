Man who assaulted Capitol police officer Sicknick sentenced to 80 months in prison

A memorial to Capitol police officer Brian Sicknick at the US Capitol building in Washington, in May 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
43 sec ago
Published
44 sec ago

WASHINGTON - The man who carried out a pepper-spray attack on a US Capitol police officer who died the day after the Jan 6, 2021, riot was sentenced to 80 months in prison on Friday, with credit for time already served in pretrial detention.

Julian Khater, 32, who admitted in a guilty plea he had used the pepper spray against Officer Brian Sicknick and two other officers, told US District Judge Thomas Hogan rash actions that day were not in his nature, and he wishes he could take them back.

“I’ve taken every change I possibly could to better myself as a person,” Khater said.

“What happened on Jan 6 - there are no words for it... I wish I could take it back.”

Sicknick died of a stroke the next day. Although the medical examiner, Mr Francisco J. Diaz, later attributed his death to natural causes, he told the Washington Post he believed “all that transpired” on Jan 6, 2021, played a role in his death.

Thousands of Donald Trump’s supporters stormed the Capitol that day in an attempt to overturn his election loss.

George Tanios, 41, of Morgantown, West Virginia, who travelled to Washington with Khater and supplied the chemical agent Khater used, pleaded guilty last year to lesser misdemeanour charges of disorderly conduct on restricted grounds.

His sentencing remains ongoing in the federal courthouse in Washington. Both the prosecution and his defence attorneys are seeking credit for the five-plus months he served in pre-trial detention. REUTERS

US President Joe Biden embraces Gladys and Charles Sicknick, the parents of Capitol police officer Brian Sicknick, as he presents them with a Presidential Citizens Medal, on behalf of their late son, on Jan 6, 2023. PHOTO: REUTERS
More On This Topic
Two years after US Capitol attack, police still seeking 350 suspects
Trump is sued in death of Capitol police officer after Jan 6

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top