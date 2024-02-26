US airman dies after setting himself on fire outside Israeli embassy, reports say

WASHINGTON – A United States military service member who had set himself on fire outside the Israeli embassy in Washington over the weekend, in an apparent act of protest against the war in Gaza, has died, local media reported on Feb 26.

NBC News, citing an unnamed US official said that the US Air Force member had died and that more details would be released after the military finished notifying his family.

CBS News’ Washington affiliate and The Washington Post also reported the death, citing a Metropolitan Police Department spokesperson.

The man has yet to be identified by US authorities.

Representatives for the police in Washington did not immediately return a call requesting comment on the reports.

The US airman had been hospitalised in critical condition on Feb 25 after US Secret Service officers put out the flames, DC Fire and EMS had said.

The New York Times had separately reported that the man, wearing military fatigues, had broadcast the incident live over the Internet.

“I will no longer be complicit in genocide,” the man said before dousing himself in a clear liquid and setting himself on fire, screaming “Free Palestine”, according to the Times.

The latest incident comes amid ongoing pro-Palestinian and pro-Israeli protests in the US following the Hamas Oct 7 attack on Israel that killed 1,200 people. Some 250 others were taken hostage.

Israeli forces then launched a retaliatory military offensive in Gaza, destroying much of the coastal enclave, with nearly 30,000 people confirmed killed, according to Palestinian health officials.

Israel’s embassies have drawn continued protest against the war. In December, a female protester set herself on fire outside the Israeli Consulate in Atlanta. REUTERS, NYTIMES