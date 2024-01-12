Man pleads guilty to New Year’s Eve machete attack on New York police when he was 19

NEW YORK - A 20-year-old man pleaded guilty on Jan 11 to federal charges stemming from his machete attack on three New York City police officers near Times Square on New Year’s Eve in 2022.

The authorities had accused Trevor Bickford, who was 19 at the time of the incident, of plotting what United States Attorney-General Merrick Garland called a “jihad-inspired attack targeting US government officials”.

Prosecutors said Bickford, who lived in Maine, had considered travelling to Afghanistan to fight alongside the Taliban before carrying out the attack shortly before midnight on Dec 31, 2022, outside a secure area set up for the city’s massive New Year’s celebration in Times Square in Manhattan.

The officers all survived. Bickford was shot in the shoulder by police before being taken into custody.

He pleaded guilty to three counts of attempted murder and three counts of assault and is scheduled for sentencing in April, court records showed.

Bickford’s court-appointed defence lawyers did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation interviewed Bickford in December before his attack after his mother reported concerns that he had started to become radicalised. He was placed on the federal “no-fly” list to prevent him from travelling overseas.

Bickford also faces separate state charges in connection with the attack. REUTERS