Man accused of assaulting Pelosi’s husband ordered to trial for attempted murder

SAN FRANCISCO – The former nudist activist accused of striking House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband in the head with a hammer has been ordered to go to trial for attempted murder and other charges.

San Francisco Superior Court Judge Stephen Murphy ruled on Wednesday that local prosecutors have sufficient evidence to proceed, after hearing hours of testimony in criminal court.

The district attorney’s office called a police officer and investigator as witnesses and played police footage of David DePape assaulting Mr Paul Pelosi in front of his home in San Francisco.

Police said DePape, 42, broke into the Pelosis’ home early on Oct 28, aiming to take Mrs Pelosi hostage. She was in Washington at the time.

Instead, DePape found her 82-year-old husband.

Prosecutors played parts of an interview DePape gave to investigators from a hospital. The suspect, a Canadian, said he told Mr Pelosi that he had no intention of surrendering, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

“I had threatened him a couple of times, but for the most part it was pretty amicable,” DePape said on the recording. But when he lunged at Mr Pelosi, he did so with “full force”, the Chronicle said.

San Francisco Police Officer Kyle Cagney testified that he was one of two officers who responded to Mr Pelosi’s 911 call.

“My partner said, ‘Drop the weapon’… He started to pull the hammer. Mr. Pelosi let go, and the man lunged and hit Mr Pelosi in the head,” Mr Cagney said, adding that Mr Pelosi was struck “very hard”.

Mr Pelosi underwent surgery for a skull fracture and injuries to his right arm and hands.

Prosecutors on Wednesday showed body camera footage from one of the officers, the Chronicle reported.

DePape could be heard saying “Uh, nope”, after he was ordered to drop the hammer.

The US Justice Department said DePape intended to tie up Mrs Pelosi, one of the most powerful politicians in the US, and break her kneecaps with a hammer if she did not confess to Democratic “lies”.

DePape had tape, rope, zip ties and other materials with him.