Maliki witnesses US-Singapore live-firing exercise in Oklahoma

FORT SILL • Singapore's Senior Minister of State for Defence and Foreign Affairs Maliki Osman visited Exercise Daring Warrior in the United States on Wednesday local time to witness the Singapore Armed Forces' (SAF) artillery live firing.

Held at Fort Sill, Oklahoma, the exercise was conducted from Oct 8 to Thursday and involved about 150 SAF personnel and 70 staff from the US Army, said the Ministry of Defence (Mindef) in a statement.

The highlight of Exercise Daring Warrior 2018 was the combined live firing by the US and Singapore armies, where the High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems from the 23rd Battalion, Singapore Artillery (23 SA) and the Multiple Launch Rocket Systems from the 2nd Battalion, 18th Field Artillery Regiment, US Army, simultaneously fired at a distant target.

Dr Maliki also took the opportunity to interact with exercise participants from 23 SA during his visit.

After witnessing the live firing, he noted that the training in the United States provides valuable opportunities for the SAF to hone its capabilities.

"This exercise has deepened the professional cooperation and personal linkages between the US Army and the Singapore Army," said Dr Maliki.

"Participating in the exercise strengthens our servicemen's operational readiness, as they get to train in a challenging operational environment. The successful conduct of the exercise also exemplifies the competence and professionalism of our SAF servicemen," he added.

Exercise Daring Warrior has been conducted since 2010, and this year marks the seventh edition of the exercise, which underscores the excellent and longstanding defence relationship between Singapore and the US.

The SAF's training in the US provides a valuable opportunity for professional exchanges between the Singapore and US armed forces, and has also helped to foster strong relations among the troops, said Mindef.