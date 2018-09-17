Malaysia to restore rights of Sabah, Sarawak

Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, flanked by Sabah Governor Juhar Mahiruddin (in yellow) and Sabah Chief Minister Mohamad Shafie Apdal, cutting a cake with Sarawak Deputy Chief Minister Amar Douglas Uggah Embas (red batik) during the Malaysia Day
Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, flanked by Sabah Governor Juhar Mahiruddin (in yellow) and Sabah Chief Minister Mohamad Shafie Apdal, cutting a cake with Sarawak Deputy Chief Minister Amar Douglas Uggah Embas (red batik) during the Malaysia Day celebrations in Kota Kinabalu as Communications and Multimedia Minister Gobind Singh Deo looked on.PHOTO: BERNAMA
Published
1 hour ago

Malaysia's federal government will restore the status of Sabah and Sarawak as equal partners, not just component states, Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said yesterday.

The move is part of Pakatan Harapan's (PH) promise to restore their rights in the Malaysia Agreement, he said at Malaysia Day celebrations in Kota Kinabalu to mark the day Sabah, Sarawak and Singapore joined the Federation in 1963 to form Malaysia. Singapore left to be an independent nation in 1965.

"Sabah and Sarawak saw their status slip from equal partner to one of the 13 states in Malaysia," he said. "The PH government has taken note of this and will return the rightful status to Sabah and Sarawak as part of its review of the MA63."

SEE WORLD

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on September 17, 2018, with the headline 'Malaysia to restore rights of Sabah, Sarawak'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

Branded Content

Sponsored Content

Read the latest ST Specials and Supplements right here!