Malaysia to restore rights of Sabah, Sarawak

Malaysia's federal government will restore the status of Sabah and Sarawak as equal partners, not just component states, Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said yesterday.

The move is part of Pakatan Harapan's (PH) promise to restore their rights in the Malaysia Agreement, he said at Malaysia Day celebrations in Kota Kinabalu to mark the day Sabah, Sarawak and Singapore joined the Federation in 1963 to form Malaysia. Singapore left to be an independent nation in 1965.

"Sabah and Sarawak saw their status slip from equal partner to one of the 13 states in Malaysia," he said. "The PH government has taken note of this and will return the rightful status to Sabah and Sarawak as part of its review of the MA63."

