Major US airlines back call for passenger temperature checks

WASHINGTON • A major US airline trade group has said it backed the US Transportation Security Administration (TSA) checking the temperatures of passengers and customer-facing employees during the coronavirus pandemic.

Airlines for America, which represents the largest US airlines including American Airlines, United Airlines, Delta Air Lines and Southwest Airlines, said on Saturday that the checks "will add an extra layer of protection for passengers, as well as airline and airport employees".

"Temperature checks also will provide additional public confidence that is critical to relaunching air travel and our nation's economy," it said.

A US official said on Saturday that no decision has been made on whether to mandate the checks, but said the issue is the subject of extensive talks among government agencies and US airlines.

One possible route would be for a pilot project or to initially begin temperature checks at the largest US airports.

Questions remain about what the government would do if someone had a high temperature and was turned away from a flight.

US officials said the temperature checks would not eliminate the risk of coronavirus cases but could act as a deterrent to prevent people who were not feeling well from travelling.

TSA administrator David Pekoske told employees during a town-hall meeting last Wednesday that no decision had been made regarding possible temperature checks of passengers at airports and that questions remained about where such checks might take place and which agency might perform them.

"It's been a discussion that's been ongoing for several weeks now," he said.

A TSA spokesman did not immediately comment on Saturday.

Frontier Airlines said last Thursday that it would begin temperature screenings for all passengers and crew members from June 1 and bar anyone with a temperature at or exceeding 38 deg C.

The move, the first among major US airlines, followed the industry mandating facial coverings for all passengers and heightened cleaning procedures to address coronavirus concerns.

The airline group said having temperature checks performed by the TSA "will ensure that procedures are standardised".

The endorsement comes amid signs of a modest travel rebound from historic lows. Last Friday, the TSA screened 215,444 people at airport checkpoints, the first time the number has topped 200,000 since March 26. But that is still a fraction of the 2.6 million screened on the equivalent day last year.

