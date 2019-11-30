Mad scramble as shorter holiday shopping season starts in US

NEW YORK • At Macy's Herald Square in Manhattan, there was a steady stream of shoppers by 7am yesterday in search of deals from 40 per cent to 60 per cent off everything from boots to sheets. But the crowds grew bigger an hour later.

Ms Theodora Hatcher from Manhattan arrived with her son at around 6am. She said she started holiday shopping two weeks ago, lured by online deals of up to 60 per cent off at Walmart.com, Amazon and Old Navy.

For US shoppers, the mad scramble between Thanksgiving and Christmas has begun.

Black Friday, the discount shopping event held the day after Thanksgiving, kicked off the start of the holiday shopping season - but with six fewer days than last year. This year's shopping season is the shortest since 2013 because Thanksgiving fell on the fourth Thursday in November - the latest possible date. Last year, Black Friday took place on Nov 23, while this year's event took place on Nov 29.

That means customers have less time to shop and retailers will have less time to woo them.

But Ms Hatcher says she prefers the shortened calendar. "It adds pressure," she said.

Ms Seturah Winkler, 43, was shopping in the women's shoe department with her friend. They had been among the throngs of shoppers at Macy's after its sale began at 5pm on Thanksgiving. "We took a break, and we are back at it again," said Ms Winkler, who has made the pilgrimage to Macy's on Thanksgiving and Black Friday an annual tradition for several years. "I love the thrill of it. It's exciting."

Adobe Analytics predicts a loss of US$1 billion (S$1.37 billion) in online revenue from the shortened season. Still, it expects online sales will reach US$143.7 billion, up 14.1 per cent from last year's holiday season.

The National Retail Federation (NRF), the nation's largest retail trade group, baked the shorter season into its forecast, but it says the real drivers will be the job market. It forecasts that holiday sales will rise between 3.8 per cent and 4.2 per cent, an increase from the disappointing 2.1 per cent growth seen in the November and December 2018 period that came well short of the group's prediction.

This year's holiday forecast is above the average holiday sales growth of 3.7 per cent over the previous five years. The NRF expects online and other non-store sales, which are included in the total, to increase between 11 per cent and 14 per cent, for the holiday period.

According to Mastercard SpendingPulse, which tracks spending across all types of payments including cash and cheque, Black Friday is expected to once again be the largest shopping day of the season, followed by the last Saturday before Christmas.

The US sales phenomenon has spread to retailers across the world in recent years with such force that it has prompted a backlash from some activists, politicians and even consumers.

Climate demonstrators near Paris yesterday blocked a shopping mall and gathered in front of Amazon's headquarters to protest against over-production, which they say is killing the planet. A French legislative committee passed an amendment on Monday that proposes prohibiting Black Friday because it causes "resource waste" and "over-consumption".

France's e-commerce union, whose members are aggressively marketing Black Friday sales throughout November, has condemned the measure.

In Germany, hundreds of Amazon workers walked off the job to escalate their long-running fight for better pay and working conditions.

ASSOCIATED PRESS, REUTERS